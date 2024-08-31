“You can be conservative in politics and radical in everything else,” said Michael Oakeshott (1901-1990), one of the most prominent British philosophers of the last century. Oakeshott, author of works such as Experience and Its Modes (experience and its ways)Rationalism in Politics and Other Essays (rationalism in politics and other essays) and On Human Conduct(on human conduct) was a political philosopher who was not interested in practical politics, a thinker who detested the modern world but was interested in the opinions of young people, a skeptic who had something of a romantic about him.

“He is classified as a conservative or a classical liberal, and sometimes he called himself a skeptic,” says via video conference Colorado College professor Timothy Fuller, who this year published Michael Oakeshott on the Human Condition (Michael Oakeshott on the human condition). “Conservatism is a political movement with specific positions that he might or might not support. He thought that politics was an inevitable part of the human condition, but that there were more important things.” Oakeshott shunned practical politics; when Thatcher came to power, he refused the recognition offered to him.

Elizabeth Corey, professor at Baylor University and author of Michael Oakeshott on Religion, Aesthetics and Politics(Michael Oakeshott on Religion, Aesthetics and Politics) writes by email: “His love of individuality marks him out as a liberal thinker, opposed to mass movements and gregariousness: for him, individuals construct who they are within the practices (traditions) they receive, not from pure invention.”

According to Oakeshott, “To be conservative is to prefer the familiar to the unknown, the tried to the untried, fact to mystery, the real to the possible, the limited to the infinite, the near to the distant, the sufficient to the superabundant, the convenient to the perfect, present laughter to utopian happiness.”

The son of a Treasury official and member of the Fabian Society (a British socialist movement), Oakeshott studied History at Cambridge; he made stays in Germany and was elected fellow in 1925. In the 1930s he published with Guy Griffith A Guide to the Classics: Or How to Pick the Derby Winner (Guide to the Classics, or How to Pick a Derby Winner). In 1940 he tried to join the Special Operations Executive, which carried out covert operations in France, but was rejected as being “too distinctly English”. From 1951 he held the chair of Political Science at the London School of Economics. He wrote on political philosophy, education and the philosophy of history; he had a rather private interest in theology; his books were often collections of essays with an unfinished air, because he believed that philosophy should be more like a conversation than a debate.

He wrote that Don Quixote develops in the lives of all of us: we start out as Don Quixotes and our inner Sancho gains ground.

Among his disciples are the political theorists Kenneth Minogue and Noël O’Sullivan. His work was decisive for the essayist Andrew Sullivan and the political philosopher John Gray. The American philosopher Richard Rorty acknowledged his debt to him in Contingency, irony and solidarity.

For Jorge del Palacio, professor at the Rey Juan Carlos University and editor and translator of the anthology Being a Conservative and Other Skeptical Essays (Alianza, 2017), Oakeshott picks up a British tradition and places it in the world of the second post-war period: “It is interesting that he does not speak of an ideology, but of an attitude,” he says by phone. It is a skeptical position, reticent towards totalizing projects and towards the idea that life is the resolution of one problem after another: a conception that he called “rationalism,” born from the seventeenth century in Europe, which assumes that knowledge is technical, and that it not only governs politics but many other aspects of society. For Oakeshott, there is knowledge that is practical, is developed in a traditional way and cannot be learned only in books. This ironic and cautious attitude also has continental roots: one of the main ones is Montaigne. He said that the Quixote He anticipated and criticized rationalism, and wrote that this novel takes place in the lives of all of us: we begin as Quixotes and our inner Sancho gains ground. Other authors of this skeptical tradition that he admired were Hobbes and Hume. (He recognized the influence of Hegel, but had read more Nietzsche than he let on: he was good at covering up traces.)

His thinking evolved, but he remained faithful to some themes, such as the value of conversation and the importance of preserving what is not goal-oriented. They can be linked to concepts such as “civil association,” one of the typologies he invented to explain politics. The civil association is a type of organization that has a consensus on the norms it shares, but not on the ends; the business association is the type of political association that pursues an end and subordinates everything to that end.

Oakeshott is little known in the Spanish-speaking world. According to Jorge del Palacio, “a traditionalist Catholic reads him and sees that what prevails is a hymn to skepticism, a political minimalism, a certain distance from political praxis, a presentation of minimums that cannot be easily translated into politics or cultural war.”

Luke O’Sullivan, professor at the National University of Singapore, editor of six of his books and author of Oakeshott on History (Oakeshott on history), underlines the context of the articles of Rationalism in Politicsthe best known and most accessible: after the Second World War, liberals and conservatives feared losing in peace what they had fought for in the war, and were very reluctant to plan. “Works such as On Human Conduct are more substantial and rigorous. He was one of the great philosophers of 20th-century history,” he explains via video conference. His question, naturally, was skeptical: how do historians know what they think they know?

For O’Sullivan, his rejection of the idea of ​​natural law and his bohemian lifestyle distanced him from standard conservatism and his advocacy of the rule of law and civil association brought him closer to liberalism. In some respects, he believed, Oakeshott remained attached to the romantic socialism of his family origins. He was not motivated by status or money. He left socialism behind, but in some ways he remained an English romantic.

Oakeshott, who admired the idea of ​​adventure, wanted to write a biography of Vice-Admiral Nelson and counted St Augustine and Isak Dinesen among his favourite authors. He combined an analytical personality with a chaotic existence: he married three times and had numerous affairs (one of them with the novelist and philosopher Iris Murdoch). His insistence on individualism, on living “like a character in a novel”, “took a considerable toll on those around him, particularly the women in his life”, explains O’Sullivan. Relationships with friends, he wrote, “are dramatic, not utilitarian”; while “love, like drunkenness, cannot be disguised”. In his retirement speech, he said: “I have tried to be a philosopher, but happiness kept interrupting.”

