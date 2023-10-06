Michael Myers… how can we not remember this evil being of the film industry now that October has arrived and we are on the eve of Halloween? For many, the films starring him have come to captivate because of the terror and the plot they bring behind them. As one of many curiosities, some wonder what the real story of the murderer’s mask on the night of October 31 is.

There are rumors that have been heard lately over the years. It is said that the character of Michael Myers could be based on a serial killer from Iowa, who at just 11 years old took the life of his family, but the director of this film made it clear that it was not this person. Therefore, he continues reading this note so that you know the true story behind the Michael Myers mask.

What is the real story of Michael Myers?

Michael Myers, in addition to being a fictional character – the famous mask killer – would be linked to a real-life story. He has a theory and an inspiration. The theory is based on Stanley Stiers who entered a dark world after going on a crime spree at age 11. The initial victims were his parents and his sister. This teenager ended up in a psychiatric center; However, during one Halloween night he escaped and killed again.

There is no evidence to show that the film’s director, John Carpenter, was inspired by this story. Likewise, during an interview, Carpenter did not confirm that he was based on this 11-year-old killer. On the other hand, in an interview, he described that Michael Myers is not exactly human, but ‘partially natural’.

John Carpenter is the creator of Michael Myers. Photo: Cinema

What was the inspiration for making Michael Myers?

Carpenter was influenced by a visit to a psychiatric hospital while studying psychology in college. There he caught his attention a boy of about 12 or 13 years old with a disturbing expression on his face, as he would describe later in the film. He himself described it as “a real devilish look.”