Masi is one of two new appointments to the Karting Australia board, alongside former member Melissa Holzberger, who last held her post in 2017.

Their respective roles will formally begin on January 1st.

Masi and Holzberger will join President Kevin Davis, Andrew Westacott, Rob Crawford, Samantha Reid, Garth Tander and John Reynolds in the…Read More

