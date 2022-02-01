Knowing the time we live in, it was easy to hypothesize a persistence of public opinion which follows the Formula 1 against Michael Masi, the Clerk of the Course who had to make decisions that inevitably directed the world championship in the last race in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the Australian had already been heavily targeted via radio by the number one of the Mercedes Toto Wolff, and at the end of the race the supporters of the Silver Arrows and Lewis Hamilton were unleashed, using the means that allows everyone to express their opinion – more or less polite -, or i social network. Although not present on any platform, Masi was shaken by the public’s fury towards him, as recently explained by Peter Bayer, general secretary of FIA motorsport, as well as one of the key figures in the ongoing analysis on the facts of Yas Marina.

“Clearly as a sports referee, you rarely receive certificates of sympathy“, He noted, adding: “What has become unbearable are the reactions on social networks, which stop at nothing, as we could see with the death threats received by Nicholas Latifi. Michael Masi has no social media account, but the hostility received from the public deeply hurt him. In our talks I assured him that he has the support of the FIA. We want to continue working with him, but we also need his help in investigating what happened“, Bayer told the Austrians of Die Presse. Two days ago the International Federation explained that it is still working on analyzing the decisions taken in Abu Dhabi and that it has not taken any decision on the matter. The result of the study will be discussed in the F1 Commission in London on February 14th.