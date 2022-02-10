“Clearly it is not necessary for these lapped cars to go after the group again“, Observes Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull sporting director). “I understand”, replies Michael Masi (F1 Race Director). It’s still: “Now you need to let them double“,”Got it, give me a second“. And finally: “Only in this way will we have a real race in our hands”“I got it“. This exchange between the Red Bull wall and the referee quickly made the rounds of social networks, arousing indignation and indignation on the part of those who hold Masi totally responsible for what happened in Abu Dhabi and ask for his removal in view of the season. 2022. In particular, the assonance between Wheatley’s phrase “… And then we’ve got a motor race in our hands “and the one addressed shortly after by Masi to the boss Mercedes Wolff: “Toto, it’s called a motor race, ok? “did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the culprits.

This is shocking. New emerging footage of @ F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. pic.twitter.com/XkOWmjGhH0 – Jordan ¹⁰³ (@ F1_Jordan) February 8, 2022

The video fragment is part of the F1TV Inside Story, made available to subscribers by the Formula 1 platform. The sequence, unknown to the general public, is however known by insidersas confirmed by Damon Hill: “I’m sorry to blow up the balloon, but this is not new or just out now. However, listening to it again creates discomfort. Nobody, except Red Bull, will be pleased to hear from you. The question is: what do you do about it? I accept any ingenious solution“. The 1996 world champion then added: “I think an apology is due to Hamilton and all the fans. But this will not change the result of the world championship. The dismissal of Masi will not change the result, indeed probably a stay of him could be better for Hamilton ”.

In any case, the Federation confirmed – through a spokesperson for the BBC – that it is not something unknown: “We are aware of this video and it is already part of the investigation started”. The results of the analysis, as is known, will be communicated to the teams on February 14th during the F1 Commission. Long-time Formula 1 journalist Albert Fabrega finally entrusted to Twitter an indiscretion that is becoming more and more insistent in the paddock: “Eduardo Freitas’s name is starting to bounce from various sources as the possible new Race Director of F1“. For over 20 years in the Federation, Freitas is the current WEC Clerk of the Course.