To the BFI London Film FestivalMichael Mann revealed that Heat 2 it will be his next film. The film would be presented as a sequel/prequel, in fact it would focus mainly on the events that precede what happens in the 1995 cult Heat: The Challengewhich always saw the American director behind the camera and Al Pacino and Robert De Niro as protagonists.

Rumors they also left us to assume that it was possible return of Al Pacino as Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, and Adam Driver presumably playing a young Neil McCauley.

If this were the case, everything would be consistent with what it originally is Heat 2. In fact, the latter has already been released in 2022, but how novel whose events alternate between past and present, and the latter presents itself just like the sequel to the film.

We remember that outside the confirmation on the work on the filmthe rest are all rumors that have not had any confirmation. Mann himself glossed over the castin this case on the presence of Driver, despite having created an excellent partnership between the two afterwards Ferrari (expected by us for November 30th). So, although there are excellent prospects, take everything with a grain of salt.

We therefore just have to wait for further updates on the state of preparation for the sequel to an epic of the crime genre which, after almost 30 years, continues to be influential and teach on the big screen.