Facundo Campazzo had one of his best nights since his arrival in the NBA. After a first entry in which he could not add, Michael Malone gave him a new opportunity and the Argentine did not let it pass. The Cordovan added 11 points in the second half and was one of Denver’s figures in the 128-117 victory against the Utah Jazz. In addition, the Cordovan point guard added five assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes on the court.

This performance is a very important clean and jerk for Facu, who came from three games with good performances, but in which he had not been able to convert.

These 11 points are so far his second highest score in the NBA, after the 15 he had scored against Minnesota. Gary Harris’s injury gave the Argentine guard the possibility to add more minutes than he had been adding and he did not disappoint.

This was made clear by Malone in a conference after the game, where after praising Nikola Jokic, the great figure of the night, with 47 points, he did not hesitate to highlight the character of Campazzo: “We had many contributions tonight. I think Facu Campazzo was tremendous in the fourth quarter. “

Along the same lines, he added: “He threw an airball and a lot of players would get shy after that … Facu has big balls. He doesn’t care. On the next play he scores a triple, then hits a layup. He made winning plays on the closing”.