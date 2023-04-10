Mexico.-The actor Michael Lerner, who appeared in films such as ‘Elf’, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Godzilla’, among others. His death is shared on various news portals.

Sam Lerner, actor and nephew of Michael Lerner, said on his social networks that his uncle stopped living this Sunday: “Last night we lost a legend. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my Uncle Michael was and how influential he was to me.”

Sam acknowledges that the stories his uncle filmed inspired him to be an actor: “They made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest guy, confident and most talented, and the fact that he was of my blood will always make me feel special.”

“RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfortable armchairs and your endless movie marathon,” Sam adds in the text he shares on Instagram regarding the news of the death of his beloved uncle.

The cause of death of Michael Lerner is unknown at the moment, in fact not even his nephew Sam mentions it.

Michael Lerner began acting in plays and radio when he was 20 years old. and he was growing artistically. Her first film appearance was in the comedy ‘Alex in Wonderland’.

Michael participated in other films such as ‘Elf’ and ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’, also in the musical series ‘Glee’.

