In the debate on how to deal with Russia, Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer criticized Foreign Minister Maas. He speaks out in favor of completing Nord Stream 2 and announces a trip to Russia.

S.Axis Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) attacked the federal government for its course in Russia policy. It shouldn’t be about turning the escalation with Russia ever further, said Kretschmer on Saturday at the Thuringian CDU state party conference in Erfurt.

Regarding the actions of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), Kretschmer said that Maas “is so crazy, is not a good drawing for this country”. Maas had spoken of evidence that the Kremlin could be behind the poison attack on the Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny.

Saxony’s Prime Minister spoke out in favor of clarifying the circumstances behind the poisoning of Navalny. That is one side. On the other hand, however, the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline must be completed. Kretschmer announced that he would visit Russia in December. Of course, he will also address compliance with human rights.

Merz is for completion

The East German minister-presidents unanimously voted for completion of the pipeline on Friday. The project is important for the energy supply of the future in Germany and Europe, according to a paper that they unanimously approved at a meeting in Berlin. However, they did not make a formal decision.

The CDU politician Friedrich Merz also wants the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be completed, but at the same time wants to impose a moratorium. “I believe that we should build it to the end,” said the candidate for the CDU chairmanship on Saturday at an event of the Junge Union Niedersachsen in Hildesheim. Merz linked this with the demand that a two-year moratorium should be imposed.

The EU and Russia could then agree on how to deal with each other in the future, he said with a view to the poisoning of Navalny. You can’t just ignore it. Germany’s energy supply does not depend on Nord Stream 2. “We mustn’t make ourselves too dependent on our energy supply – neither on the Americans nor on Russian natural gas.”

Lower Saxony’s CDU leader Bernd Althusmann also called for a tougher line towards Moscow. “Russia is destabilizing Europe. We are wisely advised to be generally independent of Russia and Russian gas supplies. ”