WORLD ON SUNDAY: Mr Kretschmer, the criticism of the Berlin Senate is growing louder. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is sharply attacking the Corona management of the Governing Mayor Michael Müller. Do you trust the red-red-green government to get the situation on the Spree under control?

Michael Kretschmer: I think this Berlin bashing is excessive. Anyone who points to others in the Corona crisis should realize that four fingers could quickly point back. Berlin is particularly challenged, that is very clear. It seems strange when, for example, the district of Kreuzberg-Friedrichshain refuses the help of the Bundeswehr in tracking chains of infection. But we shouldn’t spend this time pointing blame on each other.