says SPD health politician Lauterbach. Saxony's Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU) had previously ruled out holidays in Germany over Easter.

Germany Lauterbach agrees with Kretschmer "I am not assuming that we will be able to take an Easter holiday this year"

D.he SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach speaks out strictly against Easter leave in Germany this year. “I am not assuming that we will be able to take an Easter holiday this year,” said Lauterbach WELT. “We have to use the Easter weeks to avert the still threatening third wave with the dangerous mutations with as few contacts as possible. I would be happy if we even make it to Easter without a third wave, ”said Lauterbach. “If this succeeds, the success must not be destroyed on vacation.”

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) had previously ruled out holidays in Germany over Easter because of the corona pandemic. “I am for speaking truths. Unfortunately, there can be no Easter holiday in Germany this year “, said Kretschmer of “Bild am Sonntag”. “Too much mobility, for example through travel and tourism in April, is poison. We would destroy everything that we have achieved since mid-December. “

A return to “normalcy” like last autumn would lead to an “explosion in the number of infections” like in November and December, said Kretschmer. The result would be a hard lockdown in spring. “We absolutely have to avoid that.”

The CDU politician explained that loosening would have to be done carefully and step by step. “Restaurants and hotels in Saxony will also have to be closed over Easter. The play operations in opera houses and theaters cannot resume until after Easter at the earliest. “The experience of recent months shows:” The smallest changes in the behavior of the population, for example greater mobility and more contacts, immediately lead to higher numbers of infections. “

In addition, Kretschmer defended the travel restrictions and controls to the Czech Republic that have been in force since Sunday, even if these should lead to traffic jams for miles. “We also have to accept inconvenience for effective protection,” he said. “We have been able to reduce the number of infections in Germany with massive measures and enormous costs. We can’t gamble that away. One thing is clear: nobody is allowed to cross the border without a negative test. ”In the foreseeable future, only commuters who are important for medical care will be allowed to enter the country.