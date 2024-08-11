Home policy

Björn Höcke is a neo-Nazi, says Kretschmer – and does not hold back with criticism of the Saxon AfD. (Archive photo) © Jan Woitas/dpa

The election campaign in Saxony and Thuringia is entering a particularly intense phase. Saxony’s Prime Minister voices sharp criticism of Höcke, who reacts immediately.

Dresden/Erfurt – Three weeks before the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, Saxony’s CDU Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer has AfD sharply attacked – especially their Thuringian top candidates, Björn Höcke“Björn Höcke is a neo-Nazi: from his choice of words, from the topics he addresses, from how he behaves,” Kretschmer told Picture on Sunday.

After Höcke’s appearances in Saxony, Kretschmer also accused the AfD in his state of adopting an increasingly radical stance: “The fact that someone like that is campaigning here and is being welcomed shows that the AfD leadership is heading in exactly the same direction.”

Höcke calls Kretschmer a “gravedigger” – AfD classified as right-wing extremist in Thuringia and Saxony

Höcke reacted immediately and called Kretschmer a “gravedigger” who was now throwing around the vocabulary of left-wing extremist anti-Germans. On Platform X, he described the Union as “mainly responsible for the collapse of an industrial and cultural nation that was once admired around the world.”

At the same time, Kretschmer added that not all AfD voters and members are right-wing extremists. “That’s nonsense. There are very, very many people who have lost their trust in the institutions.” The AfD is classified as definitely right-wing extremist by the state Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia and Saxony.

State election in Saxony: Kretschmer seeks re-election as Prime Minister

CDU man Kretschmer wants to be re-elected as Prime Minister in the state elections in Saxony on 1 September. According to current ZDFAccording to the political barometer, the AfD is still clearly in first place in Thuringia with 30 percent. In Saxony, however, Kretschmer’s CDU is in the lead with 34 percent. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome. (dpa/jal)