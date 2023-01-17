The American brand of clothing, shoes and accessories Michael Kors refused to supply goods to Russia, Izvestia found out.

Calvin Klein Jeans, Hugo, Karl Lagerfeld Jeans clothes, which are imported into the country by the same distributor, the BNS Group company, will be sold in the place of the brand’s official stores. The first point to open on the site of Michael Kors will be the Jeans Club in the Mega Teply Stan shopping center. The official online store of the American brand in the Russian Federation has already suspended work.

Since last year, Michael Kors goods have not been delivered to the Randevu shoe chain, the sellers confirmed to Izvestia. According to them, the stores have removed the sign above the shelves with the goods of the American brand and sell the leftovers.

The brand is distributed in Russia by BNS Group. It also supplies the Russian Federation with brands such as MEXX, Coccinelle, Marc O’Polo, Calvin Klein Jeans, Hugo, Karl Lagerfeld Jeans, which are part of the Jeans Club multi-brand network. In place of Michael Kors branded stores, clothes of these names will be sold, one of the interlocutors said.

The first retail outlet to be opened in place of Michael Kors will be the Jeans Club in the Mega Teply Stan shopping center, another Izvestia source in the consulting market added.

The stores of the American company are gradually becoming multi-brand. So, in the outlet of the brand in the shopping center “Metropolis” they already sell clothes of the Russian Naumi, Izvestia noticed.

Michael Kors is one of the last foreign brands that continued to operate in Russia at a time when many players suspended their work or completely left our market. Now in the Russian Federation, brands such as Twinset, Pinko, Armani Exchange, Furla, Liu Jo are represented in approximately the same price segment.

“Michael Kors is an American company, so, in principle, its departure is an expected story. Probably, such a decision was made under pressure from the public and US government agencies, ”suggested Olga Steinberg, founder of the Fashion Prokachka agency.

According to a source in the consulting market, it will still be possible to find Michael Kors products on marketplaces. Supplies to these sites may come from brand stores in Kazakhstan.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Trade without a stamp: Michael Kors refused to supply to Russia