It is nothing new that a long-awaited title like The Flash has been the focus of many rumors long before publication. The latest topic to become the subject of public speculation is the Batman Of Michael Keaton.

The masterpiece of Tim BurtonThe Dark Knight, looks set to come out of the DC Universeaccording to the choice to cancel Batgirl’s cameo in the new Aquamanreplacing it with a role for Ben Affleck. However James Gunn stated that he wanted to create a universe A.D that intertwines movies, TV series, live-action and animated series, while you design such as The Batman And Joker they will exist in an even deeper multiverse, which opens the door to an eventual crossover in style Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Keeping in mind what has been said previously, we can go and analyze the rumors that are going crazy on the web at the moment. According to the community of fans of the film, in fact, it is plausible that Michael Keaton in The Flash do not interpret the Bruce Wayne already met in 1989but an alternate version of the father Thomas. This assumption is fueled by the fact that The Flash is based on Flashpointswhich would mean that the Batman seen in the trailer either Thomas Wayne and not the son Bruce, despite the absence of red details on the armor. Obviously the news has not had any confirmation and remains the result of fan speculation.