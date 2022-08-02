One of the Hollywood actors who has gone through films of Marvel Y DC it is Michael Keatonthis in papers like the Vulture of Spider-Man: Homecoming Y Batman in the adaptation of Tim Burton. With that background, many fans might think that the actor has seen a considerable amount of superhero movies, something that in the end is not entirely correct.

This has officially revealed to the medium Variety in an interview, that currently he has not been able to finish any film of this famous genre, he does not even remember the plot of some in which he has participated. Affirming that he has other things to do, but at the same time, he assures that he does not want to think he is intellectual or anything similar, they just do not hook him.

Here his comment:

I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen a full version of any of those movies, any Marvel movies, or any other. And I’m not saying I don’t watch that because I’m an intellectual, believe me! It’s not that. It’s just that there are very few things that I see. I start watching something and I think it’s great and I watch three episodes, but I have other things to do!

It is worth remembering, that we will see Keaton in the next movie Flash, so see his performance as a BruceWayne older will be more than interesting. The film opens next June 23, 2023.

Via: Yahoo Entertainment