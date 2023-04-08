In September 2021, the death of Michael K. Williams rocked the world of Hollywood. The 54-year-old actor was one of the main stars of the series “The wire”. However, he was found lifeless by the authorities due to an overdose. Months later, four drug traffickers were arrested after the police found traces of contaminated heroin in the interpreter’s body.

Now, one of those drug dealers named Irving Cartagena has declared himself responsible for his death, confirming that he provided him with the substance that took his life. The New York district attorney confirmed this in a statement. “He sold heroin laced with fentanyl in broad daylight, in New York City. He administered the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams ”, indicates part of the text.