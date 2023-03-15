In 1998, Michael Jordan laced up a pair of his iconic black and red Air Jordan 13s to take home a Bulls win during Game 2 of their last NBA Championship – and now the sneakers are up for sale and set to break auction records.

Sotheby’s in New York will offer the game-winning sneakers next month for a high estimate of $4 million, with bidding open online April 3-11. The current 2021 record – a pair of Nike Air Ships that Jordan wore early in his career – is $1.47 million, which marked the first time a set of sneakers has sold for more than $1 million. .

Last year, Jordan’s Game 1 jersey, also from the 1998 Finals, became the most expensive sports memorabilia to ever sell at auction when it fetched $10.1 million at a Sotheby’s auction.

Jordan’s farewell with the Chicago Bulls is often referred to as “The Last Dance,” after the title of an ESPN and Netflix documentary chronicling the season. Jordan announced his (second) retirement weeks before the Finals, leading the six-game series against the Utah Jazz to become the most watched series in NBA history. (Jordan would later return from 2001 to 2003 to play with the Washington Wizards, but did not win another championship.)

“Michael Jordan sports memorabilia has repeatedly proven to be the most elite and coveted items on the market,” said Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, in a press release. “However, items from his ‘Last Dance’ season are of greater scale and magnitude, as seen with our record-breaking sale of his Game 1 jersey in 2022.”

The pair up for auction was worn during Game 2 in Salt Lake City, which the Bulls won 93-88 after losing Game 1, with Jordan scoring 37 points. They are the last pair of black and red Air Jordan 13 designs Jordan has ever worn on court to an NBA game, noted a Sotheby’s press release.

After Game 2, Jordan autographed and gifted the pair of shoes used to the ball boy in the visitor’s locker room, which he was known to do, according to Sotheby’s.

The Air Jordan 13 sneakers are part of a two-part sports memorabilia sale called “Victoriam,” which features items worn by athletes including Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant and Roger Federer, as well as a season-signed Chicago Bulls Varsity Jacket. 2022-2023 team. The jacket comes from a new collaboration between the Bulls and Off-White founded by Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021.

A public display of memorabilia from the sale, including the Air Jordan 13 sneakers, will open April 5 at Sotheby’s Galleries in New York.