Michael Jordan is a living legend of basketball and world sport, almost 20 years after his retirement, his name and his figure continue to generate millions. He does not forget his roots and whenever he can (many of them, in silence) he uses his fame and his fortune to collaborate with different causes. The former Chicago Bulls star once again demonstrated his supportive side with a donation of ten million dollars which will be used to build two medical centers in North Carolina, especially for those most in need.

The six-ring NBA winner teamed up with Novant Health, a nonprofit specialty healthcare organization, to set up those two clinics near Wilmington, the city where he grew up.

“Everyone should have access to quality health care, regardless of where they live or whether they have insurance or not. I am proud to help everyone in my city have better access to critical medical services,” said Jordan.

The former Bulls star had already collaborated in 2017 to open two more clinics. Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE, via Getty Images)

The two centers will open next year and will provide “a much-needed service for those without or underinsured health insurance.” They will join two others that already opened in 2017, also thanks to a donation of seven million from the former player.

As reported by Novant Health, those two establishments opened about four years ago have already treated about 4,500 patients and were key since the beginning of the pandemic in the treatment of Covid-19 cases in the local population.

“Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it is truly gratifying to be able to contribute to the community that has supported me all my life,” said Jordan, who never hesitates to lend a hand when he sees a need.

In 2018, for example, it made two million dollars available to different organizations, including the Red Cross, to help those affected by Hurricane Florence in the state of North Carolina. And he was even handing out food and slippers at a Wilmington kids’ club.

Michael Jornda in 2018 at a Wilmington kids’ club. Photo Twitter

That same year he made a “considerable donation” to the foundation “Friends of the Children” (Amigos de los Niños), which works to end child poverty.

Last year, it also gave away the two million dollars of the profits generated by the documentary The Last Dance to food banks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Chicago.

“In these difficult times and in a year of unimaginable hardship due to the coronavirus, it is more important than ever to pause and thank everything. I am proud to donate the additional proceeds from the documentary to Feeding America and its food banks to help feed the Americans who need it, “he explained in a statement.

