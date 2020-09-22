The legendary Michael Jordan announced yesterday Monday night that he will present together with the pilot Denny Hamlin a car in the competition of the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2021 season. Jordan will be the primary owner of the car, while Hamlin will participate as a minority partner and continue to drive the No.11 with the team of Joe Gibbs Racing.

The driver chosen to drive Jordan and Hamlin’s car will be Bubba Wallace, the only black currently in NASCAR competition.. “Bubba has improved since he joined the Cup series and we believe he is ready to take his career to a higher level,” Hamlin wrote through a statement released by the pilot through his social networks.

For his part, JOrdan remembered his passion for NASCAR car racing since he was a child and now it was time to fully participate in the competition. “Growing up in North Carolina, my parents took my brothers, sisters, and me to races, and I have been a NASCAR fan my entire life. The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend Denny Hamlin, and having Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me, “Jordan explained also via social media.

Too Jordan recalled that until now NASCAR had been closed to minority participation, but now was the right time to make real changes and provide opportunities for more blacks to enter motor racing.

Wallace announced earlier this month that he would Richard Petty Motorsports after the 2020 season, the last of his contract with this team. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I think is a very good fit for me at this point in my career,” he wrote on social media. “I am grateful and honored that they believe in me and I am very excited to begin this adventure with them.”

Wallace has not won a Cup race in his three seasons with the RPM team, although this season he has achieved his best results, finishing in the top 10 in five rounds. But he is currently ranked 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, his best since being in the competition.

Wallace gained attention in recent months as an activist for racial equality and for promoting a ban on the Confederate flag during NASCAR races.