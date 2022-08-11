Thursday, August 11, 2022
Michael Jordan vs. Maradona: what will be the best auctioned shirt?

August 11, 2022
close

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan was listed as the best player in NBA history.

There will be a bid for historical clothing of the legendary basketball player.

The sports icon jersey auction is all the rage. After the successful sale of the T-shirt of Diego Maradonathere will be a bid for the legendary shirt of Michael Jordan.

This is the garment that Jordan wore in the finals of his last NBA title with the Chicago Bulls.

Record number expected

Michael Jordan

Up for auction in September of this year will be the number 23 jersey worn by Jordan in Game One of the 1998 NBA Finals, when the chicago bulls outscored in the series Utah Jazz.

Jordan scored 33 points in that game in which his team lost 85-88. After that Chicago climbed in the series. This would be for Jordan his sixth NBA championship and his sixth Finale as MVP, in six great seasons,

The auction house called Sotheby’s hopes to raise at least USD 5 million, although this is the starting point. It is estimated that the figure offered by true fans will be much higher.

More than Maradona?

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona lifts the World Cup, at the Azteca stadium in Mexico, in 1986.

To date, the auction record for a sporting item corresponds to the shirt worn by Diego Armando Maradona in the first half against England in the 1986 World Cup and which reached almost USD 9.3 million at the auction last May.

The second-highest-priced sports product is Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees jersey, which sold for $5.64 million in 2019.

