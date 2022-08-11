Michael Jordan vs. Maradona: what will be the best auctioned shirt?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Michael Jordan was listed as the best player in NBA history.
Michael Jordan was listed as the best player in NBA history.
There will be a bid for historical clothing of the legendary basketball player.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 10, 2022, 07:21 PM
The sports icon jersey auction is all the rage. After the successful sale of the T-shirt of Diego Maradonathere will be a bid for the legendary shirt of Michael Jordan.
This is the garment that Jordan wore in the finals of his last NBA title with the Chicago Bulls.
Record number expected
Up for auction in September of this year will be the number 23 jersey worn by Jordan in Game One of the 1998 NBA Finals, when the chicago bulls outscored in the series Utah Jazz.
Jordan scored 33 points in that game in which his team lost 85-88. After that Chicago climbed in the series. This would be for Jordan his sixth NBA championship and his sixth Finale as MVP, in six great seasons,
The auction house called Sotheby’s hopes to raise at least USD 5 million, although this is the starting point. It is estimated that the figure offered by true fans will be much higher.
More than Maradona?
To date, the auction record for a sporting item corresponds to the shirt worn by Diego Armando Maradona in the first half against England in the 1986 World Cup and which reached almost USD 9.3 million at the auction last May.
The second-highest-priced sports product is Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees jersey, which sold for $5.64 million in 2019.
SPORTS
more sports news
August 10, 2022, 07:21 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Michael #Jordan #Maradona #auctioned #shirt
Leave a Reply