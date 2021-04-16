The 2020 litter of the Naismith Hall of Fame has had to wait a year to have their ceremony, postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, but they see the celebration of their big party close. On May 15, in Springfield, the gala.

We are talking about the best generation in history, quite possibly. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett lead the squad.

The sponsorship elections for the ceremony have been made public in the last hours. One or more people are selected, provided they accept, to induct the winners into the Hall of Fame through a speech.

For the 2020 elected, these will be the masters of ceremonies:

Kobe Bryant: Michael Jordan

Tim Duncan: David Robinson

Kevin Garnett: Isiah Thomas

Rudy Tomjanovich: Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon

Eddie Sutton: John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief

Tamika Catchings: Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley

Kim Mulkey: Michael Jordan

Patrick Baumann: Russ Granik and Vlade Divac

Barbara Stevens: Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw

Jordan, who is not a regular at this type of ceremony, will be with both Kim Mulkey and Kobe Bryant. In the case of the latter, his family will be the one to receive the jacket in honor of the late Lakers and NBA legend.