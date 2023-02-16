Michael Jordan makes a multi-million dollar donation

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Michael Jordan was listed as the greatest player in NBA history.
His gesture is given on the eve of his 60th birthday.
Michael Jordanone of the great legends of the nbamade a record $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on the occasion of her 60th birthday, the nonprofit organization announced Wednesday.
The amount donated is the largest the Arizona-based organization has received in its 43-year history, whose goal is to fulfill the wishes of children and adolescents between the ages of two and 18 who suffer from serious illnesses.
Jordan’s noble gesture
The former star of Chicago Bullswho began supporting Make-A-Wish in 1989, hopes her gesture will inspire others to help the foundation.
“For the past 34 years it has been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring smiles and happiness to so many children,” Jordan said in a statement.
“Witnessing their strength and resilience at such difficult times in their lives has been a true inspiration.”
“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so every child can experience the magic of making their wish come true,” said Jordan, who will be turning 60. the next Friday.
Winner of six titles with the Bulls and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets,
Jordan is considered by many to be the best player in basketball history.
AFP
