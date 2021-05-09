The jersey of six-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic champion Michael Jordan sold for a record amount. Reported by USA Today.

The lot was redeemed at auction for $ 1.38 million. The jersey, which Jordan wore for the University of North Carolina team in the 1982/83 season, became the most expensive item sold at auction for an American athlete.

Earlier it was reported that the first sneakers from the Yeezy line of rapper Kanye West sold at auction for the most expensive price in history. The auction house Sotheby’s put up the Nike Air Yeezy 1 for auction on April 12, and on April 26 they were redeemed for $ 1.8 million (135 million rubles). The name of the buyer was not disclosed, at the same time it is known that the shoes were provided at the Sotheby’s auction by the New York collector Ryan Chang (Ryan Chang).