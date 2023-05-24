The former NBA super champion has just bought a Venom F5 Roadster with a V8 engine of over 1800 horsepower and a top speed of 500 km/h. Delivered by John Hennessey himself
When he was active he flew on the parquet and today he likes to race on four wheels. Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan’s latest toy is a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, no less. For the modest sum of about three million dollars. approximately 2.78 million euros at current exchange rates, he took home a racing car capable of reaching, at least in theory (no one has ever actually done it with this car), the maximum speed of 500 km/h. As is known, motorsport is a great passion for Jordan, he is in fact co-owner of the 23XI team that races in the Nascar Cup Series.
The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is a spider with a mid-rear V8 biturbo engine with a cubic capacity of 6.6 litres, capable of delivering a maximum power of 1,842 HP at 8,000 rpm with an equally frightening maximum torque, 1,617 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Transmission with dual clutch gearbox and rear wheel drive. The chassis is a carbon fiber monocoque, which keeps the car light, alone. Panic performance: acceleration 0-97 km/h (the figure is the Anglo-Saxon 0-60 miles per hour) in 2.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 500 km/h is assumed, even if it has never actually been demonstrated.
