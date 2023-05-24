When he was active he flew on the parquet and today he likes to race on four wheels. Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan’s latest toy is a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, no less. For the modest sum of about three million dollars. approximately 2.78 million euros at current exchange rates, he took home a racing car capable of reaching, at least in theory (no one has ever actually done it with this car), the maximum speed of 500 km/h. As is known, motorsport is a great passion for Jordan, he is in fact co-owner of the 23XI team that races in the Nascar Cup Series.