Michael Jordan jersey to sell at Sotheby’s for at least 173 million rubles

The jersey of six-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic champion Michael Jordan is planned to be sold at auction for hundreds of millions of rubles. Reports about it artnet news.

This is a red T-shirt, in which the athlete played his last match in the NBA Finals as part of the Chicago Bulls team in 1998. It is known that the auction company Sotheby’s will be held online from 6 to 14 September. The cost of the lot, according to experts, will vary from at least three to five million dollars (from 173 to 304 million rubles).

According to the publication, a photograph of a basketball player in this uniform was also printed on the cover of the famous sports magazine Sports Illustrated, released on June 15, 1998. On the posted frame, Jordan was captured during the match.

At the same time, in May 2021, another Jordan jersey was sold for a record $1.3 million (79.1 million rubles). The jersey, in which Jordan played for the University of North Carolina team in the 1982/1983 season, became the most expensive item owned by an American athlete sold at auction.