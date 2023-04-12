A pair of slippers Michael Jordan from his famous season of Last Dance broke a world record Tuesday when it sold for $2.2 million at Sotheby’s.

Suddenly, the Air Jordan 13 became the most expensive shoe ever sold.

(Miguel Escobar, one of the best central defenders in the history of Colombia, died)

(Piqué shows his face, ‘covered by Clara Chía’, after Shakira and her children’s trip)

This particular pair, according to the Sotheby’s statement, was the last pair of Air

Jordan XIII Breds (short for “black and red”) that “Michael wore in a game of the nba“.

a fortune

He wore them in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Since the shoes went up for auction with an estimate of $2 million to $4 million with what Sotheby’s calls an “irrevocable offer,” which is a way of saying that they had lined up a buyer in advance, it was always anticipated that the sale would set a record.

Having barely surpassed the low estimate (estimates do not include auction house fees; final sales figures do), the final price is a win for the sneaker collecting community, but not necessarily evidence of a market. booming.

A registered trademark

The previous known sneaker record was a $1.8 million private sale of a Nike Air Yeezy 1 worn by Ye (formerly Kanye West)which Sotheby’s business in 2021.

The previous public auction mark, also set at Sotheby’s in 2021, was for a pair of Nike Air Ships worn in Michael Jordan’s regular season, sold for $1.5 million.

Even so, these prices are dwarfed by another sports memorabilia sale at Sotheby’s in 2022, when someone paid $10.1 million for Jordan’s Last Dance jersey worn in the first game of those 1998 finals.

The sale comes at a time when Jordan’s career is returning to the spotlight: Air, a chronicle of his path to being signed by Nike, has received positive reviews, and has reportedly grossed $20.2 million since its release. on April 5.

🔥 Michael Jordan’ın 1998 NBA finallerinde giydiği ayakkabılar 2,2 milyon dolara satıldı: Michael Jordan,1984 Amerikan Basketball Ligi (NBA) Draft’ında 3. sıradan seçildiği Chicago Bulls’da 6 şampiyonluk yaşadı pic.twitter.com/amImuL5iSy — TR ⚽ Sᴘᴏʀ (@Tr__Spor) April 12, 2023

In March, ESPN reported that the NBA legend is in talks to sell a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.(Judge released Once Caldas players accused of extortion)

(Piqué and Clara Chía prepare a hard blow that would hurt Shakira, video)