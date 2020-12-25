The scandalous estate of the king of pop music Michael Jackson “Neverland” has acquired a new owner. The Wall Street Journal reported.

Billionaire investor Ron Burkle laid out $ 22 million for him. It is noted that he was personally acquainted with the musician.

The infamous property was put up for sale in 2015, when it was asked for $ 100 million. In subsequent years, the price for it steadily decreased. Last time they asked for $ 31 million for the estate, but the deal fell through at the last moment.

The estate of the King of Pop is located in Los Olivos (California, USA). Jackson lived here for 15 years until he died in 2009. The estate was originally called Sycamore Valley Ranch, but was renamed by the singer in honor of the homeland of his beloved hero Peter Pan.

The 2,700-acre property was built in 1982. Neverland has six bedrooms, a swimming pool, huge gardens and a zoo. There is a four-acre lake, three guest houses, and beautiful mountain views. Jackson bought the estate in 1988 for amounts ranging from $ 19.5 million to $ 30 million.

In 2003, the singer was accused of pedophilia – he allegedly molested young boys. Subsequently, the famous film “Leaving Neverland” was released, where the artist’s former pupils talked about his harassment. As a result, the estate got a bad name.