The dentures of the father of American pop singer Michael Jackson were sold at auction, the starting price of the lot was 200 pounds sterling (about 20 thousand rubles). Reported by The Mirror.

In total, in addition to dentures, 60 items from the Joe Jackson collection were put up for sale, including slippers, a silver jacket and signed photographs.

In addition, a dropper with traces of the singer’s blood was presented at the auction, which was used in the last days of his life. Michael Jackson’s relatives claim that he had it in his hand at the time of his death, and that the artist’s DNA still remained on it.

Earlier, a participant in the reality show “The Kardashian Family” Kim Kardashian-West presented her daughter with a jacket of American singer Michael Jackson worth 65.6 thousand dollars (four million rubles). According to the company “Metrium”, the cheapest apartment in a Moscow new building is being sold at about the same price.