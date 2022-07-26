Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris poses in bikini for Skims campaign

American actress and singer Paris Jackson starred in an advertising campaign for a new collection of swimwear brand businesswoman Kim Kardashian Skims. Corresponding pictures are given by the publication Daily Mail.

In the published photos, the 24-year-old daughter of the late musician Michael Jackson poses for the camera by the pool, showing multi-colored tattoos on her body. The stylists have chosen several images for the celebrity. In particular, the girl tried on a white and flesh-colored bikini, as well as a tight-fitting bodysuit with a zipper.

The makeup artists also lined the model’s eyes with a black pencil and applied pink lipstick to her lips. At the same time, her hair was loose, and the image was not complemented by any jewelry. “I love this brand. It was a lot of fun to do this shooting, ”the star shared her impressions.

Earlier in July, singer and actress Janet Jackson surprised fans with a resemblance to her brother Michael Jackson. The celebrity attended the annual charity rose ball, which took place on July 8 in Monaco, and shared a frame from the event on social networks. In the comments, fans noted that the singer is very similar to her star relative.