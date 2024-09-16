Home World

From: Teresa Toth

Tito Jackson, the brother of Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 70. © Remko De Waal/dpa

Tito Jackson, once part of the Jackson Five and brother of pop icon Michael Jackson, is dead. His sons expressed their grief over his sudden death.

New Mexico – The music world is mourning the loss of US singer Tito Jackson, who has died at the age of 70. Tito was the brother of pop icon Michael Jackson. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us,” his sons Taryll, Taj and TJ Jackson said on Instagram.

Former manager of Tito Jackson’s family tells news magazine cause of death

“We are shocked, sad and heartbroken,” the three sons continued. “Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone’s well-being.” In their emotional message, they appealed to all mourners to always remember “what our father always preached, and that is, ‘Love one another.'”

The news of Tito Jackson’s death was first reported by EntertainmentTonight published reports based on statements by Steve Manning, a friend and former manager of the family. He is said to have told the magazine that Tito Jackson suffered a heart attack while driving. However, the official confirmation of the cause of death is still pending.

Tito Jackson and his brothers visited the memorial of the late Michael Jackson in Munich

Tito Jackson was an integral part of the famous Jackson Five, the family band in which his brother Michael also began his career. Just a week ago he gave a concert in Munich with his brothers Marlon and Jackie and his son Taryll. The brothers also visited the monument to the late Michael Jackson. It stands on Promenadeplatz opposite the luxury hotel Bayerischer Hof.

The music band “The Jacksons” stand before a press conference in front of the Michael Jackson memorial in front of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. © Lennart Preiss/dpa

Tito Jackson was already making music with his brothers Jacky and Jermaine in the 1960s. When they joined forces with Michael and Marlon to form The Jackson Five, they received a contract with the renowned soul label Motown in 1969, under the direction of soul diva Diana Ross.

Their first single, “I Want You Back,” was an instant hit. With over 100 million records sold, they are one of the most successful bands in pop history. In 1997, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

