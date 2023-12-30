North American laws do not allow civil lawsuits for cases of child abuse. Now they are all penalties. These types of lawsuits allowed parents to obtain million-dollar sums, but Michael Jackson did not go to jail. The origin of this change was the accusations against the artist.

Lets start by the beginning. Jackson is born in Gary (Indiana). He was the eighth of nine children. The family lived in a two-bedroom apartment. His father was a former boxer and welder. He played with the Falcons on the weekends. His mother, a devout Jehovah's Witness, also had artistic aspirations. She remained a Sears employee.

At first, Joe Jackson sang with his sons. When Jacko turns 11 he joins the Jackson Five. Michael does not have good memories of that time. Screams, leash and rehearsals without rest. They signed with Motown. Michael was sensitive and mature, despite his youth. With him came the first number one with 'I want you back'.

In 1979 he went solo with that musical marvel titled 'Off the Wall'. Jackson's genius mixed with that of Quincy Jones. He sold 20 million records.

At the end of 1982 'Thriller' was published. They say that Jackson barely slept while the recordings lasted. At his house I rehearsed voices. He returned to the studio full of ideas. He even had a platform built to sing from higher up because he liked how his voice reverberated off a certain wall. Crazy. Crazy, the 39 tracks of 'Billy Jean'. The 'Thriller' album was sold as just another household appliance.

One night Paul MacArtney explains to him: “Hey kid, the real deal is in the rights to the songs. There is a guy who has bought everything from the Beatles. Guess who the next owner was? It seems that Paul did not speak to him again. Jackson was not only a musical genius, but also a business genius.

Much has been made of Jackson's operations, wigs and drugs. The origin of much of this mess was in the filming of an advertisement for Pepsi. The pyrotechnics of the announcement set his hair on fire. The result: third degree burns and horrible pain that only morphine relieved. From there, he incorporates the drug into his routine. Also hair grafts and impossible surgeries.

In 1985 he created the 'USA for Africa' project, whose signature song was 'We are the world'. The recording video with the perspective of time, it excites.

In 'Dangerous', Jackson already seemed different. The surgery festival is joined by vitiligo that whitens his face. They accuse him of wanting to be white. He responds with his 'Black or white'. It was around this time that he started his 'Neverland' project. A whim that turns into a nightmare. In 1993, the first accusations of sexual abuse by Jordan Chandler came. He accuses his father. The boy and the mother deny it at first, but decide to move forward. $20 million was at stake. The FBI asked the boy to testify again in 2005, but he categorically refused.

In '94 he unexpectedly married Elvis Presley's daughter. They had known each other since they were children. Lisa Marie would destroy Neverland and Mike's weirdness.

Jackson's creativity begins to suffer. 'History' (1995) was successful, but nothing like previous works.

Michael wants to be a father and finds an arrangement with Debbie, the nurse at the clinic where he was treated for vitiligo. He has his first two children. Paris and Prince. All by insemination. Then, via surrogacy, Blanquet arrived.

Before that he released his first studio album in 9 years. It was 'Invincible'. The most expensive album in history. 40 million dollars. No one knew what Jackson spent so much money on.

In 2002, British journalist Martín Bashir spent several days in Neverland. The singer is portrayed in the documentary as an adult guy who sleeps with children. Bashir reiterates the age difference. “There's nothing wrong with that,” Michael replies.

You are not a child. You are an adult. Bashir replies.

Years later, the journalist would regret the negative bias he gave about the artist. After the documentary, the FBI searches Neverland. They don't find anything.

In 2003 the second accusation of abuse came. Jackson goes to court for a few days exultant. Others in pajamas, visibly emaciated and deteriorated. The media circus is brutal. Although he wins the trial, nothing will be the same in his life.

Michael's death comes after announcing his last tour: 'This is it'. A dose of Propofol after hours of taking tranquilizers stopped his heart forever. He was 50 years old.