On the day of his death, June 25, 2009, he finished proclaiming himself a legend. His name, his life (plagued with scandals) and discography, without a doubt, they will continue to be part of not only the entertainment pages.

Now, the news of the realization of his biopic has caused enthusiasm among his fans, who do nothing but want to know all the details of the long-awaited production in the hands of Antoine Fuquathe same as ‘Equalizer’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

The press, of course, ensures that the film promises to represent all aspects of Jackson’s controversial life, which ended prematurely at age 50, in 2009.

He adds: “Capturing Jackson’s story inside, in just one movie, is complex, as he became such a childhood sensation with his siblings, in Jackson 5before achieving huge solo success as an adult, becoming the first black superstar of the MTV era.

Fuqua has commented to Collider.com that you think you are up to the task; but, considering that the producers of ‘Michael’ are the co-executors of the singer’s estate, John Branca and John McClain, the whitewashing of the film is going to be literal and figurative: “For me, there is no artist with the power, charisma and sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by seeing his work, the first black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the opportunity to tell his story on screen along with his music was irresistible.”

John Logan is responsible for the script, which will be one of the cornerstones of the film, and which will surely generate more controversy depending on whether the biopic touches on issues such as the trials that the King of Pop faced in his last years of life, as well as their personal relationships. The name of the protagonist has not yet been released.

‘This is it’ and ‘Leaving Neverland’ are other productions based on the life of the American singer. Photo: AFP

They emphasize that one’s environment michael jackson is underwriting the development of the film and ensuring that the original music can be heard in it, so the production may miss many of the thornier issues of the greatest soloist of all time.

“Since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved movie magic,” said Katherine Jackson. “As a family, we are honored to have the story of our lives brought to life on the big screen.”

They also talked about Michael