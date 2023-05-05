United States.- Today it was reported that a man was murdered in New York City at the hands of the insecurity that is constantly experienced in that place, since the crime occurred in broad daylight on the subway.

According to information provided by the police forces, the deceased had the name of Jordan Neeley30 years old, and lost his life around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, when he was traveling on the subway.

Some witnesses claimed that the man was strangled by one of the passengers subway on the island of Manhattan, and the victim was a very popular person on the streets of the Big Apple for having been a great impersonator of the deceased King of Popmichael jackson.

According to the mediumThe universal‘, the impersonator was in a convoy on the F line when he began yelling at subway passengers and throwing rubbish at them, while another digital outlet points to a passenger in the same car who is presumed to be a former Marine , made the decision to stop the attitude of the deceased.

Apparently, the ex-marine he subjected Neely to a key and grabbed him tightly by the neck, but because he was trying to get away, another passenger joined him so that he would not continue with his lousy attitude, at which time he unfortunately ended up suffocated.

“It is about Jordan Neely, a starving New Yorker choked to death by a grinning Marine who is being celebrated as a hero by the NYPD and the press. His crime? Speaking aggressively, throwing his jacket to the ground and asking for food and water,” he wrote Raphael Shimunov on the Twitter platform.

It is important to note that police sources revealed that the person who took the impersonator’s life was not charged and was released after being in custody.

But that’s not all, but the police also mentioned that Jordan Neely was an acquaintance of his, and that he suffered from mental illness, in addition to having a history of getting on the subway without having a ticket and disturbing public order.