Michael is the title of the film that will transpose the troubled life of the king of pop to the big screen Michael Jackson. The work will be published by Lionsgate and, yesterday, the company informed us that it will be Antoine Fuqua to take care of the direction of the film. The director brings with him a curriculum that is anything but meager, we can in fact remember among the most famous films on which he worked Training day, The Equalizer And 2022’s Emancipation.

Michael will be produced by Graham Kingwinner of the Academy Award for Bohemian Rhapsody, is certainly not new to works of this kind. The screenplay will instead be in the hands of John Logana three-time Oscar nominee for the screenplay of Gladiator. The couple King Logan certainly does not go unnoticed, the two have already worked together for the famous The Aviator Of Martin Scorsese.

Lionsgate, as well as Antoine Fuqua and the rest of the team are very excited to have the opportunity to work with the character of Michael Jackson. The King of Pop has been talked about for years and, with his many successes, he is certainly one of the most captivating artists that can be transposed to the screen. Knowing this, we, like them, can’t wait to see the King of Pop make a comeback in a whole new way.