Michael J Fox, the beloved Marty McFly from “Back to the Future”, has been the protagonist of various headlines in recent years and not because of his artistic career, but because his health is deteriorating every time due to Parkinson’s that he was diagnosed with when he was 29 years old. . His followers have seen the actor’s image decline and one of the most obvious episodes in the progress of his disease took place at the New York Comic Con in 2022. However, everything indicates that the situation is getting worse. .

Michael J. Fox will show his most real side against Parkinson’s in his documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”. Photo: Apple TV+

Michael J. Fox reveals that Parkinson’s got worse

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Michael J Fox He made it known that he fears for his life, as the symptoms of Parkinson’s have become increasingly visible. He also disclosed that his condition has caused him a series of injuries from falls, including broken bones in his face and other parts of his body, along with a benign tumor on his spine.

“All these subtle ways that affect you, you don’t die of Parkinson’s, you die with (the disease). I’m not going to be 80. I’m not going to be 80.“. To this, he added: “I recognize how hard this is for people and I recognize how hard it is for me, but I have a certain set of skills that allow me to deal with these things and I realize that, with gratitude, optimism is sustainable.”

Michael J. Fox and his fight against Parkinson’s

Far from being daunted by Parkinson’s, Michael J Fox has decided to fight the disease head-on. In that context, he created the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, which has raised more than $1.75 billion to fund research.

About it, Fox said: “This changes everything. I know where we are right now. In five years, they will be able to know if you have it, they will be able to know if you are ever going to have it and we will know how to treat it.”

