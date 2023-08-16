When it comes to iconic movies, definitely the three parts of ‘Back to the Future’ are on the list. The saga directed by robert zemeckis brought to the big screen the adventures of Marty McFly next to the scientist Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown in his travels in time aboard the mythical DeLorean. 38 years after its premiere, the original cast, made up of Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd, leah thompson and Thomas F. Wilsongot back together and immortalized the meeting with a photograph that shook social networks and moved all fans of the franchise.

A photo of the cast of ‘Back to the Future’

The snapshot was shared on Lloyd’s networks, where he accompanied it with the following caption: “Can we get 88,000 likes? The past says so…”, referring to the 88 miles/hour (142 km/h) the DeLorean needs to be able to travel through time. This caused fans of the saga to become nostalgic and react to Twitter: the publication already has more than 265,000 ‘likes’.

“Can we get 88 thousand likes? The past says so… ”, Lloyd published on his social networks, reaching more than 265 thousand “likes”. Photo: Twitter Christopher Lloyd

In the image you can see Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine McFly, Marty’s mother, hugging Christopher Lloyd, while Fox appears leaning on the shoulder of Thomas F. Wilson, who played Biff Tannen, the protagonist’s nemesis who also terrified his father during his time travels.

What happened to the protagonists after ‘Back to the Future’?

Michael J Fox, who is currently 62 years old, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991, that is, just a year after the premiere of ‘Back to the Future III’. However, that did not stop him from continuing his acting career, as he participated in productions such as ‘Stuart Little’ (voice), ‘Spin city’, ‘Scrubs’, ‘The good wife’, ‘Designated survivor’, among others.

Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly. Photo: Universal Pictures

Christopher Lloyd, 84 years old, is the one who was most active after his participation in the film, acting in important projects such as ‘Los locos Addams’ (1991), ‘Cadillac Ranch’ (1996), among others; ‘Nobody’ (2021) was the last tape he was in. Regarding series, he participated in ‘The Mandalorian’ (2023) as Commissioner Helgait.

Christopher Lloyd as Emmett “Doc” Brown. Photo: Universal Pictures

For his part, leah thompson, 62 years old, had a fairly active life on stage. He last participated on the big screen in 2021, with ‘Mark, Mary & some other people’, while on television his most recent appearance was in the series ‘The Goldbergs’ (2020).

Read Thompson as Lorraine McFly. Photo: Universal Pictures

Finally, Thomas F. Wilson, who is currently 64 years old, had his most recent job in the series ‘Legends of tomorrow’, where he played Nate Heywood’s father. Wilson was also in other well-known series such as ‘Sabrina, the Teenage Witch’, ‘Zoey 101’, ‘The Ranch’, among others.