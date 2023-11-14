The “Back to the Future” star wanted to remember his friend Matthew Perry’s support for his cause against Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox he wanted to remember Matthew Perry, who passed away last October 28th at his home in Los Angeles. The actor expressed words of esteem and admiration towards Perry not only as a colleague, but also as a friend who over the years has dedicated himself to his cause against Parkinson’s.

Michael J. Fox remembers Matthew Perry — In an interview given to ETOnlineMichael J. Fox explained: “He was just a funny guy, and if I was ever as funny as him – I mean, he was the funniest – I’m happy I had an impact on him“. And then, again: “I hope what I’m about to say is not indiscreet, but when they became millionaires for the rest of their lives by signing contracts of Friends, Perry wrote a large check to the Michael J. Fox Foundation” said the actor referring to the foundation in his name created to support the search for a cure for the disease. See also Finals that were played at the Maracaná Stadium

“We were still at the beginning and we were trying to find the square, it was a real act of trust on his part” he said again. During the interview the star of Back to the Future he explained that he appreciated Perry’s gesture even more, because it was discreet, a symbol of generosity that was not ostentatious at all costs: “And it wasn’t accompanied by any self-celebration or anything else. It was like, ‘Take it and do your best.’ I loved it“.

buried in an isolated place — Last November 3, Matthew Perry was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, the cemetery located near the Warner Bros. studios. As reported by Tmzthe actor of Friends would be buried next to the likes of celebrities Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds And Michael Clarke Duncan. Furthermore, according to the reconstruction of the site, at the request of the family, Perry would have been buried inside the Sanctuary of Treasured Love, a isolated and fenced area of ​​the cemetery. TmzFurthermore, he also made it known that the actor’s family he would not share the exact location of the burialalso removing the floral arrangements left after the funeral service, in such a way as to remove any reference to the public. See also The derby with Pisa costs Spezia dearly: three matchdays in Ekdal and a fine for the club