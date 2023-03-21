Fan of “Back to the Future”? Then you won’t want to miss the new documentary by Michael J. Fox, the well-remembered actor who played Marty in the well-remembered 80s trilogy. “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” It was already presented at the film festival South by Southwest, where the artist who suffers from Parkinson’s opened up about his condition and talked about everything the public will be able to see when the material reaches the Apple TV+ platform. What did he say and when is the movie released?

The most sincere look of Michael J. Fox

During his presentation at South by Southwest, Michael J. Fox was positive as he always does before cameras and talked about his darkest moments as well as the lessons he has taken with him over time.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, protagonists of “Back to the Future”. Photo: diffusion

After receiving congratulations from the attendees during a conversation after the screening, Fox was clear: “Parkinson’s sucks, but I’ve had a great life, so thanks for that.”. And it is that since he publicly announced his illness in 1998, “easy” is a word that has not been very present in his life.

“He was definitely an alcoholicbut I’ve gone 30 years without having a drink,” the actor commented on the time in his life when he turned to alcohol as a solution to his problems and now it’s just a dark episode from his past.

Where to see the Michael J. Fox documentary?

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (“Still: A Michael J. Fox Film”) is a real look at the darker and brighter chapters of the actor’s life. Although at the moment it has only been able to be viewed at the South by Southwest film festival, it will arrive in streaming for the whole world.

The first installment of Back to the Future premiered on July 3, 1985, in the United States. Photo: Composition/Universal Pictures

The documentary will be released through the platform Apple TV+ on May 12. Undoubtedly, a day that the most fans of “Back to the Future” and the artist who gave life to its protagonist must separate in their agenda.