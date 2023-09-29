Michael Gambon, considered an icon of film, television and theater, died at the age of 82. “He is one of the most brilliant and simple actors I have had the privilege of working with,” said Daniel Radcliffe upon learning of the death.

Called the ‘Great Gambon’ by Ralph Richardson, he was dismissed by the art world and by his fans on social networks, especially the generation that grew up with the Harry Potter saga, in which he played the headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore. “Michael, a beloved husband and father, died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and his son Fergus, due to pneumonia,” reads the family statement released by his publicist, Clair. Dobbs. “We are devastated to announce the loss of Michael Gambon.”

The British press described his career as “extraordinary” because his talent took him “from Laurence Olivier’s nascent National Theater to the cinema. In a statement to The Guardian, Harry Potter star Radcliffe said he will always remember him for “how much fun he had” doing his job. “He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. She loved his work, but never seemed to define herself by it. He was an incredible storyteller and joke teller, and his habit of blurring the line between fact and fiction when speaking to journalists meant he was also one of the most entertaining people you could ever want to do a sit-down with. press. “I am very sad to hear that he passed away, but I am very grateful to be one of the lucky people who got to work with him.”

Harry Potter. Next to the cast. Photo: diffusion See also On the death of Robbie Coltrane: The man for all cases

Gambon’s Harry Potter co-star Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley) told BBC Radio 4 that he was “brilliant and magnificent,” who “varied his career remarkably and never judged what he was doing, he just played.” And Eileen Atkins, who did theater with him, responded to the BBC that “he just had to go on stage and he immediately dominated the entire audience.”

The actor was in six of the eight Harry Potter films, between 2004 and 2011, after replacing the late Richard Harris. In the cinema he also premiered Gosford Park (2002) and was King George V in the award-winning film The King’s Speech (2010). On television, the actor is remembered for the Dennis Potter musical The Singing Detective, where he played a hospitalized mystery novelist. He was also a Parisian cop in the thriller ‘Maigret’ and was an angel opposite Simon Callow in a version of Tony Kushner’s ‘Angels in America’.

He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and made his stage debut in Othello (1962). In the United Kingdom, Gambon won three Olivier Awards for her theater performances and four BAFTA Awards. In the United States he was nominated for the Emmy Award and the Tony Award. In 1998 he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to show business.