The life of Michael Gambon, an actor who played the charismatic Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ film saga, died at the age of 82. On September 28, publicist Clair Dobbs broke the news in a statement that was published in the name of the late artist’s wife and their son. “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” she read in the statement.

Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter'.

Michael Gambon: film debut

Born on October 19, 1940 in Dublin, Ireland, but educated in Great Britain, Michael Gambon began his career as actor at the age of 22 in the British theater, an area in which he was considered one of the best. His debut role on stage was as a knight in an adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’.

Three years later, in 1965, he began his path in the cinema while rising in the theater scene as one of the greatest promises. Interestingly, her first film was the film adaptation of ‘Othello‘, a film with Laurence Olivier, directed by Stuart Burge.

What are the best Michael Gambon movies?

Michael Gambon is best remembered among the general public for his portrayal of the charismatic Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts magic school in ‘Harry Potter’, but his filmography spans many other famous titles. In addition to the iconic series of films based on the universe created by JK Rowling, in this list you will find the most remembered films of the late actor.

‘The cook, the thief, his wife and his lover’ (1989)

‘The Legend of the Headless Horseman’ (1999)

‘Death at Midnight’ (2001)

‘Charlotte Gray’ (2002)

‘Justice Pact’ (2003)

‘Meeting Julia’ (2004)

‘Organized Crime’ (2004)

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004)

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ (2005)

‘The girl of my dreams’ (2007)

‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ (2007)

‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009)

‘The Fantastic Mr. Fox’ (voice)

‘The King’s Speech’ (2010)

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1’ (2010)

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ (2011)

‘Paddington’ (2015)

‘Kingsmas: The Golden Circle’ (2017)

‘King of Thieves’ (2018)

‘Johnny English: Back in Action’ (2018)

‘Judy’ (2019).

