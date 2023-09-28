Another great interpreter of the Harry Potter saga has left us: after the passing of Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) and the more recent death of Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) he also leaves us Michael Gambonhistorical interpreter of the headmaster of Hogwarts and powerful wizard Albus silente.

The Irish actor born in 1940 passed away due to asudden pneumoniaas declared by the family who, in a press note published by the actor’s agent, recalls his commitment as a husband and father.

Gambon was the second interpreter of Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts, and followed the path started by Richard Harriswho played the role in the first two films of the saga before his passing in 2002.

Gambon was a man of the theater and an appreciated film actor: in addition to Albus Dumbledore, he also played the role of King George V in the Oscar-winning “The king’s speech”.

The family’s press release:

“Following a bout of pneumonia, we are shocked to announce the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside.”

The editorial team rallies around the actor’s family and all the people who met him thanks to his notes interpretations.