The British actor had played the headmaster of Hogwarts in the last 6 films of the saga. He was 82 years old

The world of entertainment mourns the passing of a great actor. Sir Michael Gambon he died in hospital due to complications related to pneumonia. News that shocked all those who admired the talent and stage presence of one of the greatest British actors of our time. Gambon’s career, which lasted more than fifty years, was long and full of successes. But among all the roles, there is one that made him particularly famous and loved by the public: that of Professor Dumbledore in the saga of Harry Potter.

the man behind Albus Dumbledore — Irish by birth, Michael Gambon began working for the National Theatre, under the guidance of Laurence Olivier, and then obtained important roles in theater and cinema. In the 80s, she played memorable roles such as King Lear And Othello for the Royal National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. You have won numerous awards and recognitions, including the Laurence Olivier Theater Award and the London Evening Standard Theater Award, as well as four BAFTAs, two RTS Awards and an Olivier. In the world of cinema, Gambon has starred in highly successful films such as The cook, the thief, his wife and her lover (1989) by Peter Greenaway and Sleepy Hollow (1999) by Tim Burton. But it was his interpretation of Albus silente in the saga of Harry Potter to make it famous throughout the world. After the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, Gambon took his place in JK Rowling’s series, playing the charismatic headmaster of Hogwarts in all subsequent films. Her interpretation was appreciated by fans and contributed to making the saga a global phenomenon. In addition to his work in film, Gambon continued to star in successful television productions, such as the series Fortitude and the miniseries based on the novel by JK Rowling, The vacant seat. The last appearance in 2019, in Judythe Judy Garland biopic. See also GTWC | First Sprint for Rossi: "Let's not waste time at the pit stop!"

Michael Gambon: the reactions — “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon”, write his wife Anne and son Fergus in a moving statement entrusted to the press officer. “Beloved husband and father, Michael has died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following an attack of pneumonia. Michael was 82 years old. We ask you to respect our privacy in this painful moment and we thank everyone for the messages of support and love.” Thousands of messages from condolences and affection they rain on X. “An acting legend who is leaving” writes a user. “Sir Michael Gambon will be remembered for so many great roles.” And another: “Not Dumbledore. Rest in peace Sir Michael Gambon. Millennials are in mourning.”

