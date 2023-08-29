Michael Finseth and his family are going through one of the most difficult times of their lives after the sad loss of their first newborn child. Although the interpreter had expressed his sorrow for this death on social networks, the baby’s mother, a marketing specialist, Karin Plasencia, I hadn’t talked about it until now.

This news has also been extremely hard for all the followers of the remembered actor of ‘A thousand trades’because he used to post various photos showing his excitement about becoming a father.

What did Karin Plasencia say about the loss of her baby?

Karin Plasencia He used his official Instagram account to publicly say goodbye to his son with a heartfelt and emotional message dedicated to little Mikkel.

“Mikkel, my love, my life, my son, I thank God for having given me the joy of being your mother, that you have been in my womb for 9 months, of the few times he gave me the opportunity to hold you, to caress you, to look at you, to talk to you and to tell you that everything was going to be fine. God determined this painful decision, but only he knows the reason for the outcomes.“wrote Michael Finseth’s partner.

Karin Plasencia spoke on social networks about the death of her son. Photo: composition LR/Karin Plasencia/Instagram

“I stay calm, my son, because you are calmer, more relieved. I will love you forever my little warrior. Your mommy forever.” Karin finished.

What message did Michael Finseth dedicate to his youngest son?

Michael Finseth He spoke on his social networks about his little boy and pointed out that his baby was a fighter, and that he and his mother will love him for eternity. “Mikkel, our fighting little lion and forever our guardian angel, we love you and will love you for eternity”, wrote on Instagram.