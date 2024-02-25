Michael Finseth He touched the hearts of thousands of Peruvians there between 2004 and 2009 when he played Jerry in the popular series 'That's Life'. However, at the end of the television success, little was known about Michael Finseth; However, news saddened the actor's family and his hundreds of followers. His heir died. Today, six months after his departure, the artist used his social networks to dedicate a message to his little one.

What did Michael Finseth say 6 months after his son's death?

Via Instagram, actor Michael Finseth commemorated his son with a heartfelt message. As is known, the actor lost his heir a few days after she was born: “Today marks six months since your departure, Mikkel. Every day you are in my mind and heart. I only ask God to meet again one day and to be able to give you a huge kiss and hug you with all my strength. You are the angel that strengthens me. Take care of your mom, little sister and grandparents from heaven. I love you, little son,” she wrote on the famous social network.

Michael Finseth and the last goodbye to his baby, Mikkel. Photo: Instagram by Michael Finseth.

The short video posted by the actor touched the hearts of Internet users, who sent blessings to the actor and his family: “A hug”, “I send you many blessings from the bottom of my heart. “A lot of strength and a lot of love for your wife,” “Our loved ones will always be present in our hearts,” “He will always be your little angel,” “Now and always he is at the side of our God like a little angel who will always watch over your steps and ensure that nothing bad happens to them”, “A kiss to heaven for you, beautiful baby”, are just some of the comments.

Michael Finseth's son dies

In August 2023, the former candidate for La Punta with the Renovación Popular political party announced the death of his baby: “Mikkel, our little fighting lion and forever our protective angel, “We love you and we will love you for eternity.”he wrote on Instagram. Her publication was accompanied by a photo of the child's small coffin.

What did users say about Michael Finseth?

The response from users did not take long and several expressed their solidarity with the situation that the remembered national actor is going through. On the same Instagram network, Finseth received the support of his followers, who showed messages of encouragement and condolences for him and his family.

Michael Finseth suffers the loss of his long-awaited son. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Michael Finseth/América TV

“A big hug, and may God give you all the strength in this very difficult time”, “There are no words, dear 'Mike'. Just prayer, strength and faith. A big hug to the family”, “He is in the perfect arms of love of Jesus and He himself takes care of him. May God fill your hearts with love and peace” and “Such sad news, Mike! Being a mom, I don't know how I could live without them. I hug them very tightly,” are some of the comments from Internet users.

