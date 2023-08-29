Michael Finseth, the remembered actor of ‘This is life‘, is in mourning. The interpreter is experiencing one of the most difficult moments in his life after his first child passed away. It’s important to remember that Finseth announced two months ago that he was very excited that he was going to be a father.

Yesterday, August 27, in a heartfelt Instagram message, the actor made public that his baby had lost his life after tirelessly fighting an ailment. “Mikkel, our fighting little lion and forever our guardian angel, we love you and will love you for eternity”wrote in instagram.

What did Michael Finseth say about his baby?

Michael Finseth He used his social networks to make his feelings known at this very difficult time. The actor revealed that he has taken refuge in his faith to God, sharing a prayer ofSaint Jude Thaddeuswith his Instagram followers, as part of the mourning for his son.

Michael Finseth published a prayer on his social networks for the death of his son. Photo: Michael Finseth/Instagram

“Please, give me strength in difficulties, patience in the face of uncertainty and help me grow in my faith, because I know that from your hand and with your blessing, the best days are yet to come”, said the photo that the interpreter published in his Instagram stories.

The responses of the users did not take long and several expressed their solidarity with the situation that the national actor has been going through. “A big hug, and may God give you all the strength in this very difficult moment”, “There are no words, dear Mike. Only prayer, strength and faith. A big hug to the family”, “He is in the perfect arms of love of Jesus and He himself takes care of him. May God fill your hearts with love and peace” and “Sad news, Mike. Being a mom, I don’t know how I could live without them. I hug them very tight ”, are some of the comments from Internet users.

In June of this year, Michael announced that he was waiting for Mikkel, along with his wife Karin. Photo: Instagram/ Michael Finseth

What message did Michael Finseth dedicate to his youngest son?

