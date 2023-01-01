The machine won the second edition of the Cup for Mexico, for which we could define the sky-blue team as the two-time champion of said competition. Los celestes took charge of Chivas de Paunovic in the final duel and for now, Cruz Azul is in a position to be a competitive team and with a pleasant style of play imposed by the ratified coach Raúl Gutiérrez.
Possibly, today the greatest uncertainty around Cruz Azul, are the movements made during the market, the La Noria team, did not specify the best signings and as if that were not enough, the machine lost a lot of time waiting for the striker’s response who wanted to sign for 2023, the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, who at the end of the road, chose to accept Gremio’s offer and rule out those from the capital of Mexico, a situation that has changed the outlook at the club and will lead to a decision which was not in the initial plans.
The ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez requested several weeks ago the signing of a center forward, Cruz Azul, they lost weeks waiting for the decision of the former Atlético de Madrid and when they received a refusal that they did not expect at the time, those of the machine have valued other market options, without being close to signing anyone else, which would lead the technical and board of directors of the cement companies to give a vote of confidence to Michael Estrada, who had everything ready to leave the club and will now finalize his assignment for the following 6 months.
#Michael #Estrada #continue #Cruz #Azul
