Cruz Azul will announce its new reinforcement in the next few hours. After much struggle to sign a center forward, the Celeste Machine reached an agreement with DC United and Toluca to acquire the services of Michael Estrada. The Ecuadorian striker was totally erased by Wayne Rooney and will seek to make an immediate difference with the sky-blue team to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best possible shape.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, the 26-year-old striker is already in Mexico City, ready to close his signing with Cruz Azul. Upon his arrival in the Mexican capital, Michael Estrada indicated that the Machine is a large team and that there was no way to reject the offer they made for him.
Estrada mentioned that he is excited to return to Liga MX and be part of one of the most important clubs on the circuit. “I was very excited when the proposal came from here. I didn’t think twice,” added the former player of the Red Devils of Toluca.
Estrada will be Cruz Azul’s fourth reinforcement for the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament. The Ecuadorian will join Carlos Rotondi, Gonzalo Carneiro and Ramiro Funes Mori. The forward from Guayaquil arrived at the Red Devils in January 2020 and played a total of 66 games with Toluca, scoring 17 goals and giving five assists.
The striker pressured the board on several occasions to allow him to emigrate to Boca Juniors, but the teams did not reach any agreement. The fans of the scarlet club harshly criticized Estrada for his irregularity on the pitch. At the beginning of 2022, the Ecuadorian striker was loaned to DC United, a team in which he did not fully find himself.
