Whe is awarded the Palme d’honneur in gold at the Cannes Film Festival must have dedicated his life to film. This applies to Michael Douglas, who will be presented with this award at the opening of the festival next Tuesday, like no other Hollywood star, because he not only shaped films as an actor in front of the camera (most recently in the superhero film “Ant Man and the Wasp “), he also made sure as a producer that works came to the screen that are now considered classics.

His talent seemed to be innate when he was born in New Jersey in 1944 to the actor couple Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill. When he was six years old, his parents divorced; Douglas moved to Los Angeles with his mother and later studied acting.

The breakthrough came in 1972: As Sergeant Steve Heller, he investigated for more than 100 episodes in the TV crime series “The Streets of San Francisco”. The role made him popular, but good film offers didn’t come, so Douglas decided to focus on the production.

First Oscar as a producer

His father, who was already a Hollywood legend at the time, gave him the rights to the novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Ken Kesey, which he himself had tried unsuccessfully to film in the early 1960s. The son managed to get Jack Nicholson to play the main role of the newcomer in a mental institution. The film won five Oscars in 1976, including Best Picture for Douglas as producer.







After that he couldn’t save himself from offers and became one of the most expensive actors in Hollywood. Douglas played the cynical punter Gordon Gekko in Wall Street (1987), was stalked by Glenn Close in Fatal Affair (1987) and seduced as a homicide detective by Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct (1992). In 1993 he was represented in the Cannes competition with the socially critical film “Falling Down”. In it he plays a newly fired and separated defense worker who runs amok on his way to his daughter’s birthday party in Los Angeles.

For Douglas, however, the critical view of society is not just a topic of art. He once said that he learned from his father early on that a public figure also had to be politically active. Douglas spoke out against nuclear weapons and anti-Semitism, became a UN Messenger of Peace in 1998 and supported the American Democrats. The only thing he couldn’t do with today’s debates in the US Congress, he said recently, the tone was too spiteful; he misses decency and diplomatic dealings with one another.