American actor Michael Douglas received the honorary Palme d’Or on the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival in recognition of his phenomenal career, which dates back to 1966, and his contribution to cinema.

Douglas arrived on the red carpet with his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their 20-year-old daughter Keri. According to the press, the 78-year-old Douglas looked elegant, open and happy. He willingly posed for photographers, smiled and joked.

“I’m really surprised how I managed to last so long. 76 years old [Каннскому кинофестивалю]? Yes, I’m even older than the festival!” – quotes a remark of the joker-Douglas British Metro.

In the treasury of awards, the actor collected, among other things, two Oscars, five Golden Globes, and now he has added the Palme d’Or. In February, Douglas presented another picture with his participation – “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania”, where he played Dr. Hank Pym. An uncharacteristic role for him and cinema are especially valuable to the actor.

“I think the Ant-Man movies have a lot of family reference, which brings a touching vulnerability to these super-strong Marvel characters. Although it is a danger in some way. And humor is always nice, ”Douglas said before the premiere.

In his opinion, for an actor whose filmography is mainly thrillers and action films, acting in a movie for viewers of all ages is a great experience.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival will take place from 16 to 27 May.

