Michael Douglas (New Jersey, 79 years old) came down this Sunday from his idyllic estate in the Tramontana mountain range to receive in Palma, from the hands of Queen Letizia, the honorary Masters of Cinema award of the 14th Atlántida Film Fest, at the closing of its face-to-face version. The protagonist of films such as Basic instinct either Fatal Attraction He had previously had a brief meeting with the press in which he spoke about his retirement, the affection he has for the island and his view on the November 5 elections in the United States, a country that is experiencing, according to the actor, “a democratic crisis” because of what Donald Trump represents.

“We are seeing a rise of the right not only in the United States, but in Europe as well. People are getting richer and the middle class is suffering. The Democratic Party has to make an effort to win back the working class that has been seduced by the Republicans,” said Douglas, an avowed Democrat who last year hosted a fundraising gala at his home for Biden’s campaign. He believes that the possible choice of Kamala Harris as a candidate to replace the current president, about whose health the actor has expressed concern, is “admirable.”

Douglas has also expressed his desire for the US to learn from the Spanish and European elections, which “take place in three or four months and not two years. It is ridiculous and we are wasting a fortune of money. The president is already preparing his campaign a year and a half after taking office. Politics takes up so much of our time!” Escaping from this politicised environment is one of the reasons why Douglas seeks refuge in S’Estaca, his 100-hectare estate in Valldemossa, made up of seven buildings. He plans to stay in his summer mansion for another six or seven months and continue the “semi-retirement” he declared himself in tonight, after playing his last role at the end of 2022, as Benjamin Franklin in the Apple TV series of the same name.

“In 2023 I said: I’m going to take a break and the next thing I knew I was enjoying 2023 so much without doing anything that here we are halfway through 2024 with no projects.” He will only agree to be part of a film when the proposal is very special or comes from a director with whom he has an excellent relationship and is able to seduce him. The Oscar-winning actor’s relationship with Mallorca dates back 35 years, when he bought the mansion of Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg, built in 1867. Since then, neighbours constantly see him spending his summers with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their children. His connection with the island reached the point of being named in 2003 as cultural ambassador of Mallorca by the Balearic Government.

Given his connection to Mallorca, during the press conference he was asked several questions about the mass tourism and housing speculation on the island. “It is undoubtedly the second most important issue in Mallorca. The first? I don’t know (laughs). The problem is the proliferation of apartments on Airbnb combined with rental cars, and that leads to problems such as water shortages. In Tramontana we are a little less used to that.”

When it came time to talk about cinema, the actor remembered with special affection his roles in A day of fury, Black Rain either The War of the Roses“They are all contemporary characters, socially complex, and I like to put them in extreme situations,” said Douglas, who is used to playing personalities who lose their temper halfway through the plot. He also has a special place in his career for his most popular recent role: The Kominsky method. “It’s hard to find humor when you’re getting older. I didn’t have that much opportunity to do comedy. We disrespect comedies a lot, we always give more support to serious films and it’s a lot easier to make serious films than comedy ones.” He accepted that role because of the confidence that the screenwriter, Chuck Lorre, gave him (Two and a half Men, The Big Bang Theory), because for Douglas a good script is the basis of any good project. “The artist paints alone, the writer writes alone, but to make a film you need a company. In Europe there is the conception of the director as the author and in the United States it is the same as the producer, but many people are involved. And I give a lot of value to the script, I think it is the foundation of any film.”

The actor also recalled the influence of his father, Kirk Douglas. The visits he made to the sets, where he filmed six or seven movies a year. “I remember when I accompanied him on a day of filming Captives of eviland my father was filming a romance scene with Lana Turner. I was spying on him, hiding in the walls, until he saw me and made a gesture with his hand: ‘get out of the way’. From those years of childhood he remembers Lili, Seven brides for seven brothers either Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the SeaBefore finishing the press conference, Douglas thanked the festival and the people of Mallorca for giving him a “private place to rest”.

Douglas, who was awarded the honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2023, has been one of this year’s guests in the Masters of Cinema section of the Atlántida Film Fest, a section that invites stars from Hollywood and the world of cinema in general to give the event an international presence. This year, Liv Ullmann and Juan Antonio Bayona also participated. In previous editions, Judi Dench, Stephen Frears and Gaspar Noé were present.

